Victim loses £4,000 to scammers posing as the police

Published: 5:40 PM June 25, 2021

Norfolk Police is urging people to be vigilant after they were contacted by people across the county about scam telephone calls. - Credit: PA

People in Norfolk have been warned by police not to fall for scam telephone calls claiming to be from officers, after one victim lost £4,000.

Norfolk Constabulary is urging people to be vigilant after they were contacted by people across the county about the issue.

They said officers received three separate reports in the last two weeks after victims were contacted by fraudsters claiming to be police officers.

The reported incidents happened in Downham Market on Thursday, June 17, and in Heacham and Chedgrave on Friday, June 18.

The victim in Heacham lost £4,000, although no money was lost in the other incidents.

Police have reminded residents that officers, banks and other agencies will never ask people to withdraw money or transfer it to another account as part of "an undercover operation", purchase items, handover money for safe keeping or send someone to residents' addresses to collect money, cards or PIN numbers or ask to deliver to another location.

They will also never ask people to reveal their full banking password or PIN.



Police say to try these steps if approached:

Stop - take a moment to think before parting with your money or information.

Challenge - Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests, only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect - Contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen victim to a scam. Report it.

You can confirm requests are genuine by using a known number or email address to contact organisations directly. Ask for ID from individuals who have approached you in these circumstances.

If you're asked to telephone a bank, then always do it on a different phone to the one you were contacted on.

Officers want people to contact family and friends, particularly elderly relatives, to ensure they are aware of these scams and the warning signs.

If anyone has received a similar type of telephone call or has any information about these incidents, contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Radium.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For further advice, visit Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.



