Warning for man on moped caught riding on pavement in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:57 AM December 31, 2020   
Officers have issued a warning to vehicle owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A moped rider has been stopped by police after riding along the pavement in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A moped rider was stopped by police after he was spotted riding along the pavement in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) had been out in the city in an unmarked car when they spotted a moped rider on a pavement on Wednesday (December 30) night.

Norwich Police tweeted the moped rider did not want to get off and walk so received a formal section 59 warning which lasts for 12 months.

Section 59 allows police to give drivers or motorists a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".

If they are reported to have done so again within a year police have the right to confiscate the vehicle.


