Police warning as fake £50 notes resurface

Businesses are being warned fake £50 notes are circulating in South Norfolk. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire Archant

Shop owners and businesses have again been urged to be on their guard after the latest incidence of buyers trying to use fake £50 notes to pay for goods.

Police in South Norfolk issued a fresh warning to firms that counterfeit Scottish bank notes were in circulation after a man tried to use forged £50 at shops in Harleton on Monday.

It follows similar warnings in the run up to Christmas after fake notes were offered at a Tesco store on the A140 and to pay for goods at Thetford Garden Centre.

In October the Bank of England confirmed England’s highest value banknote will in future printed on the same polymer as the £5 and £10 notes in an effort to make them “more secure”.