More than 20 cars targeted in handbag thefts across Norfolk

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant Archant

More than 20 vehicles have been broken into in south west Norfolk in the past two months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are urging motorists in the Thetford and Downham Market areas to be vigilant following the thefts.

A total of 25 vehicles were broken into between March 1 and May 11 in Thetford, Watton, Swaffham, Hockham, Great Hockham, Methwold, Harling, East Harling, Lynford, Heacham, Feltwell, Shouldham Thorpe, Croxton and Wereham.

You may also want to watch:

In the majority of cases purses, wallets and handbags were targeted.

Chief Inspector Amie Abbs said: “We are investigating these incidents and our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are focusing patrols in these areas as our enquiries continue.

“I would urge motorists to make sure their cars are locked when left unattended and to ensure all valuables, such as handbags, wallets and phones, are removed from the vehicle.”

Anyone with information concerning the thefts should contact Sergeant Simon Jones at Thetford Police Station on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.