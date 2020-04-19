‘We are watching you’: Warning to speeding motorists despite coronavirus lockdown

Motorists looking to take advantage of quieter roads during the coronavirus lockdown to put their foot down and speed have been warned they will face the full force of the law.

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

The country has been forced to stay inside since last month to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and relieve pressure on the NHS with only essential trips permitted by members of the public or key workers.

But despite there being almost-empty roads across the county police have issued a warning to those tempted to risk their lives - and the lives of others - by breaking the speed limit.

Inspector Gary Miller from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said: “Although we are clearly seeing fewer vehicles on the roads at this time we would remind drivers that all traffic rules, including speeding limits still apply.

“We continue to patrol our road network and will take robust enforcement action against those that who break the rules.

“We continue to re-iterate government instructions that nonessential journeys are not permitted due to the coronavirus outbreak and would be in breach of the Health Act rules. We are urging the public to stay home.”

The warning comes as police had to reach speeds of 132mph to catch one driver on the A47 near Acle, prompting Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team to warn on Twitter: “Just because the roads are less busy, doesn’t mean the speed limits have changed.”

Over the weekend another driver was pulled over after being caught driving at almost 130mph on the A1270 Northern Distributor Road (NDR) prompting the motorist to ask officers “will I lose my licence”.

And officers reported another driver exceeding the 50mph limit on the A47 near North Burlingham by hitting speeds of 73mph.

IAM RoadSmart, a roads safety charity, has praised police forces for continuing to focus on those who risk their own and other people’s lives by breaking speed limits on roads in the UK during the lockdown.

Neil Greig, from IAM RoadSmart, said: “Social media is full of videos and reports from the front line showing high speed pursuits, arrests, collisions and driver behaviour that seems frankly unbelievable in this time of national crisis.”