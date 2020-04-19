Search

Advanced search

‘We are watching you’: Warning to speeding motorists despite coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:12 20 April 2020

A police officer with a speed gun. PIC: Supplied.

A police officer with a speed gun. PIC: Supplied.

Archant

Motorists looking to take advantage of quieter roads during the coronavirus lockdown to put their foot down and speed have been warned they will face the full force of the law.

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing TeamA driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

The country has been forced to stay inside since last month to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and relieve pressure on the NHS with only essential trips permitted by members of the public or key workers.

But despite there being almost-empty roads across the county police have issued a warning to those tempted to risk their lives - and the lives of others - by breaking the speed limit.

Inspector Gary Miller from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said: “Although we are clearly seeing fewer vehicles on the roads at this time we would remind drivers that all traffic rules, including speeding limits still apply.

“We continue to patrol our road network and will take robust enforcement action against those that who break the rules.

You may also want to watch:

“We continue to re-iterate government instructions that nonessential journeys are not permitted due to the coronavirus outbreak and would be in breach of the Health Act rules. We are urging the public to stay home.”

The warning comes as police had to reach speeds of 132mph to catch one driver on the A47 near Acle, prompting Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team to warn on Twitter: “Just because the roads are less busy, doesn’t mean the speed limits have changed.”

Over the weekend another driver was pulled over after being caught driving at almost 130mph on the A1270 Northern Distributor Road (NDR) prompting the motorist to ask officers “will I lose my licence”.

And officers reported another driver exceeding the 50mph limit on the A47 near North Burlingham by hitting speeds of 73mph.

IAM RoadSmart, a roads safety charity, has praised police forces for continuing to focus on those who risk their own and other people’s lives by breaking speed limits on roads in the UK during the lockdown.

Neil Greig, from IAM RoadSmart, said: “Social media is full of videos and reports from the front line showing high speed pursuits, arrests, collisions and driver behaviour that seems frankly unbelievable in this time of national crisis.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Brave Alex home for 10th birthday after coronavirus recovery

Alex Guin, 9, recovered from coronavirus in time for his 10th birthday. Picture: Sophie Guin

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

NEWS Pix Phil Morley 23/5/11 Dunwich Greyfriars Trust are proposing to manage the historic remains at Dunwich Greyfriars and teh nearby woodlands.

Most Read

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Brave Alex home for 10th birthday after coronavirus recovery

Alex Guin, 9, recovered from coronavirus in time for his 10th birthday. Picture: Sophie Guin

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

NEWS Pix Phil Morley 23/5/11 Dunwich Greyfriars Trust are proposing to manage the historic remains at Dunwich Greyfriars and teh nearby woodlands.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police hit 132mph on A47 to catch speeding driver

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘We are watching you’: Warning to speeding motorists despite coronavirus lockdown

A police officer with a speed gun. PIC: Supplied.

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Why Jamal Lewis has a head for numbers during City’s lockdown

Jamal Lewis is putting his time to good use during Norwich City's lockdown Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24