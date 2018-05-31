Man caught mid-burglary flees from house

A burglar fled mid-way through a break-in after being disturbed by home owners.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 2, between 4.45am and 4.55am, a man was caught entering a property on Notley Road, Lowestoft, through an unlocked back door, police said.

But the occupants of the home were in and heard someone moving around the kitchen. A man was then seen running from the back garden by another person in the house. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Police officers say they are interested to speak to a man who was seen near the front of the property soon after the burglary. Officers have described the man as white, 5ft11 and wearing a black hat and jeans with a blue hooded rain mac.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "It is believed that there may have been a further male suspect who was not seen but their voice was heard during the incident."

Police are also issuing a reminder to residents to ensure doors and windows are locked.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured any CCTV footage should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference crime number 37/226/20.