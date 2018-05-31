Search

Advanced search

Man caught mid-burglary flees from house

PUBLISHED: 15:58 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 06 January 2020

A man was caught trying to steal from a home after the home owners saw the burglar during the middle of the break in.Picture: Archant

A man was caught trying to steal from a home after the home owners saw the burglar during the middle of the break in.Picture: Archant

Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434

A burglar fled mid-way through a break-in after being disturbed by home owners.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 2, between 4.45am and 4.55am, a man was caught entering a property on Notley Road, Lowestoft, through an unlocked back door, police said.

But the occupants of the home were in and heard someone moving around the kitchen. A man was then seen running from the back garden by another person in the house. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers say they are interested to speak to a man who was seen near the front of the property soon after the burglary. Officers have described the man as white, 5ft11 and wearing a black hat and jeans with a blue hooded rain mac.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "It is believed that there may have been a further male suspect who was not seen but their voice was heard during the incident."

Police are also issuing a reminder to residents to ensure doors and windows are locked.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured any CCTV footage should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference crime number 37/226/20.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists