'Plenty of drunk people' Police encourage people to get home safely
PUBLISHED: 07:53 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 24 November 2019
Archant
Norfolk police have spent a busy night taking drink drivers off the county's roads and making sure people get home safely.
Across the county on Saturday evening (November 24) officers conducted speed checks, responded to concerns over the manner of people's driving and carried out drug wipes.
In Downham Market, officers arrested a man after he was found to be twice over the legal drink driving limit blowing a sample of 75 at the roadside which increased to 82 in custody.
The legal limit is 35.
In Watton, officers responding to reports from the public arrested a man in Jubilee Road for drink driving and failing to provide a sample.
While in north Norfolk, officers in Fakenham reported dealing with "plenty of drunk people" and arrested one person after they provided a positive drug wipe.
On Twitter, North Norfolk Police said: "Fakenham T3 have been out patrolling the area intensively tonight - it's paid off with one arrested for a positive drug wipe with assistance from @NSRAPT. We've also dealt with plenty of drunk people - if you're planning to have a good time, please make sure you can get home!"
