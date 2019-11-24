'Plenty of drunk people' Police encourage people to get home safely

Plenty of drunk people Police have encouraged people to get home safely. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Norfolk police have spent a busy night taking drink drivers off the county's roads and making sure people get home safely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#RCRTWest We have now taken the official evidential samples in custody and the alcohol levels of the driver have increased. He blew two samples both at 82. The legal limit is 35. #Fatal4 #Charged #RoadSafety #PC352 https://t.co/TWmBpckCSY — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) November 23, 2019

Across the county on Saturday evening (November 24) officers conducted speed checks, responded to concerns over the manner of people's driving and carried out drug wipes.

In Downham Market, officers arrested a man after he was found to be twice over the legal drink driving limit blowing a sample of 75 at the roadside which increased to 82 in custody.

You may also want to watch:

The legal limit is 35.

In Watton, officers responding to reports from the public arrested a man in Jubilee Road for drink driving and failing to provide a sample.

While in north Norfolk, officers in Fakenham reported dealing with "plenty of drunk people" and arrested one person after they provided a positive drug wipe.

On Twitter, North Norfolk Police said: "Fakenham T3 have been out patrolling the area intensively tonight - it's paid off with one arrested for a positive drug wipe with assistance from @NSRAPT. We've also dealt with plenty of drunk people - if you're planning to have a good time, please make sure you can get home!"