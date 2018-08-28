Police warn parents over bad parking outside Norwich school

Police have warned parents not to park dangerously outside Heartsease Primary Academy. Pic: Norwich Police. Norwich Police

Police have warned parents over the way they have been parking their cars outside a Norwich school.

Norwich Police tweeted that they had received reports of poor parking outside Heartsease Primary Academy at drop off/pick up times.

They posted a picture of the way vehicles were parked outside the Rider Haggard Road school. It showed cars on pavements and close to a mini-roundabout.

They said: “Please be respectful about where you park and do not block driveways, pavements or junctions. You must not park on the zig-zag lines.”