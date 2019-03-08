Man sabotaged for sale car to try and get better price

A man poured what is believed to be oil in to the coolant tank of a for sale car to try and get a lower price.

It happened between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, August 17, when two men went to a home near College Heath Road, Mildenhall, claiming to be interested in a car that had been posted as for sale online.

While one man spoke to the seller, the other poured what is believed to be oil in the coolant tank and an unknown substance in the exhaust.

The vehicle was then taken out for a test drive by the suspects and the exhaust started to smoke, leading them to offer a considerably discounted price for the car which the owner declined.

The men then suggested the victim pay them for wasting their time, which was again declined. They left empty handed.

The first suspect was described as being of tanned complexion, in his late 30s, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of stocky build. He was bald and was wore a white T-shirt.

The second suspect was described as being of tanned complexion, in his mid-20s, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He had black, short hair and was wearing jeans with a blue top.

Police are advising those who use online selling sites to exercise caution, particularly in circumstances where payment has not been made in advance.

Sellers are advised to review a buyer's profile to check their history and that they have genuine details. If you have any suspicions or concerns about the person you are dealing with, walk away.

Anyone with information should contact the incident and crime management hub at Suffolk police quoting reference 37/49725/19 by visiting eww.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, calling 101, or emailing ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.