Fake policeman targets elderly man for £5,000

An 80-year-old man was almost conned out of thousands of pounds by a telephone scammer pretending to be a police officer. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Archant

An 80-year-old man was almost conned out of thousands of pounds by a telephone scammer pretending to be a police officer.

Police are urging people to be vigilant after the elderly man from Roughton received the call on his landline on Wednesday, December 11.

The suspect told the victim that a member of his family was in trouble with the police and that in order to help him out, he would need to withdraw £5,000 from his bank account.

The victim was told a plain-clothes officer would be over the following day to collect it.

When the man told a neighbour, they both contacted the police, who confirmed it was a telephone scam.

No money was stolen.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Residents are reminded that the police never ask you to withdraw money or purchase items. In addition your bank or the police will never ask for your PIN, bank card or bank account details over the phone - never give these details to anybody.

"Neither the police nor the banks will send a courier to collect money from you."

To report a similar scam, call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/86493/19