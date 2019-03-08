North Norfolk police warn of fake 'Currys PC World' email scam

Police in north Norfolk are warning residents to be aware of email scams from Currys PC World.

Action Fraud has received more than 60 reports of fake emails pretending to be from the nationwide electrical retailer.

The email, which uses the Currys PC World logo, states there is a package, often a Samsung smartphone, waiting to be delivered to the recipient.

The links within the email lead to websites that are designed to steal personal and financial details.

A spokesman for Action Fraud said: "Do not click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal of financial details."

The email encourages the recipient to 'act fast' as the product 'availability is running low'.

To find out more information on what to do if you are caught up in a scam or have been sent a suspicious email, visit: www.actionfraud.police.uk