Search

Advanced search

Police want to speak to these men after fake £50 notes were used in a shop

PUBLISHED: 14:43 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 12 September 2019

Police want to speak to two men after fake £50 notes were passed in a shop Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police want to speak to two men after fake £50 notes were passed in a shop Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Do you know these men? Police want a word with them after counterfeit notes were used to buy food.

Police want to speak to two men after fake £50 notes were passed in a shop Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyPolice want to speak to two men after fake £50 notes were passed in a shop Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers say the pair entered a shop on Lynn Road at Walton Highway, near Wisbech, at around 8pm on Friday, June 28.

They bought grocery items using what turned out to be fake £50 notes.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise these men, or anyone with information, should call PC Krystina Staff at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45709/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘The community has come together’ - residents rally in wake of park shooting

The Wensum Residents Association organised a street party to combat antisocial behaviour in the wake of a shooting at West End Gardens. Photo: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists