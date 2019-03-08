Police want to speak to these men after fake £50 notes were used in a shop
PUBLISHED: 14:43 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 12 September 2019
Do you know these men? Police want a word with them after counterfeit notes were used to buy food.
Police want to speak to two men after fake £50 notes were passed in a shop Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Officers say the pair entered a shop on Lynn Road at Walton Highway, near Wisbech, at around 8pm on Friday, June 28.
They bought grocery items using what turned out to be fake £50 notes.
Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise these men, or anyone with information, should call PC Krystina Staff at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45709/19.
