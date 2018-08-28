Search

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

PUBLISHED: 05:32 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:15 11 November 2018

Picture: Ian Burt.

An investigation is under way after a marked police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station and then found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Witnesses had described seeing a man struggling to get into a police van, while others reported a van being driven “erratically” through Kessingland and Halesworth.

Suffolk police issued an appeal over the missing police van on the evening of Saturday, November 10.

They said the Vuaxhall Vivaro van, with the registration AY16CVG, was believed to have been stolen from their police station in Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft, but that it was not clear what time it has been taken.

But they said officers received a call from a member of the public who said they had seen a man got out of a marked police van at about 9.25pm in the Lowestoft area, who then struggled to get back in the vehicle. Once he had done so, he drove away down Whapload Road. The member of the public said the male was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Police received a further report from a member of the public who told them they had seen a marked police van being driven erratically at about 9.30pm in the Kessingland area, and going in the direction of Pakefield.

A further report was also received at 9.50pm in the Holton area of Halesworth. It is thought the van was driven by a white man in his late 20s and was of medium build.

Police issued an appeal to the public to help find the van, but urged the public not to approach the vehicle or the person driving it.

The van was found abandoned in Bungay at 1am on Sunday, November 11, following a call from a member of the public,

Police have yet to arrest anybody and are still looking for the person who stole the van.

They said, despite the erratic driving of the van, no members of the public had been hurt.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 391 of November 10.

