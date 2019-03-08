Trick or treaters across Norfolk urged to respect others this Halloween

Halloween is here and children will be dressing up as ghouls and ghosts later on but police have warned those going out trick or treating to respect the wishes of others.

Norfolk Police has urged people to be mindful that some of the more vulnerable or elderly members of the community do not wish to participate in Halloween activities and may feel intimidated by groups of people calling at their doors.

Posters are available for members of the public to display in their windows, including one that lets visitors know trick-or-treaters are welcome at a property.

In addition, a Do Not Disturb poster from Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council includes contact details of organisations and services offering help and advice.

Retailers are also encouraged to restrict the sale of eggs and flour to young people in the run up to Halloween, and a poster is available for retailers to display in their shop windows.

They are also reminded that it is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under the age of 18 and to sell fireworks that fly erratically including mini rockets and bangers.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: "If you're planning to go out trick and treating please visit only those people who are happy to take part, and respect the wishes of those who do not want to be involved. I'd also ask the wider public to play their part and tolerate the Halloween revellers.

"I'd appeal to everyone to be responsible this Halloween and look out for each other.

"We want everybody to enjoy this annual occasion but it is important that everybody understands the consequences of irresponsible behaviour for themselves and others."

Joan Maughan, Independent Chair of Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board, said: "For many, Halloween is a fun time of the year so we want to make sure people are able to celebrate safely in Norfolk and others, who prefer to not participate in this annual event, are also able to choose to do differently.

"It's important to remember that some people can be intimated by unknown people knocking at their doors especially when it is dark. If you're out trick-or-treating please make sure you only visit people you know."