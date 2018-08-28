Festive revellers urged to stay safe ahead of one of the busiest party nights of the year

Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman. copyright 2014: Rob Colman Tel: 07905093569. No Syndication.

Police have issued a stark warning to people as they prepare to head out on one of the biggest party nights of the year tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green on Prince of Wales Road for an evening. PIC: Neil Perry. Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green on Prince of Wales Road for an evening. PIC: Neil Perry.

Revellers and pub and club goers from across the county will descend on Norwich as the Christmas festivities get into full swing on what has been dubbed Black Friday, because of its connection with Christmas parties and late nights.

Those heading out to pubs, clubs and bars in the city – and across the county – tomorrow night have been urged to have a good time but have also been warned to behave themselves.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “Our city and towns are great places for people to go out and enjoy themselves and that is exactly what we want people to do over the festive period.

“Christmas is a time of celebration, to have fun and catch up with family and friends, but the highs can easily turn into lows if the party spirit gets out of hand.

Prince of Wales Road Prince of Wales Road

“Unfortunately, for some, letting their hair down may lead to people losing their inhibitions and taking more risks leaving themselves vulnerable to becoming a victim or perpetrator of crime, including violence or sexual offences. For others, it may result in poor decisions, such as drink or drug driving, anti-social behaviour or even serious assault.

“Our message is – have a good night out, but stay with friends and colleagues, look out for each other and make sure you all get home safely.”

Members of the public looking to venture out this weekend have been given festive crime prevention advice via the force’s 12 Days of Christmas Safety messages, which states:

n Christmas party season is in full swing - know your limits and look out for your friends and colleagues

n Pre-book safe transport home – save the number of a licensed taxi firm in your phone

n Keep an eye on your drinks and never leave them unattended. Even soft drinks could get spiked

n Make sure you have something to eat before a night out and drink water regularly

Police have also urged people not to drink and drive this Christmas part of the annual festive crackdown which runs into the New Year.

Watch out for in-depth coverage from Black Friday in Norwich on our website and in our newspaper.