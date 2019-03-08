Police up patrols after burglars burst through woman's front door

Police have stepped up patrols in a Norwich street after burglars burst through an elderly homeowner's front door.

The incident took place on Monday, September 9 at around 2pm when a woman in Samson Road, Hellesdon, answered a knock at the door, before burglars entered and stole her purse and mobile phone while she was still in the property.

The woman is not understood to have been harmed, but has been left shaken and is being supported by police.

A man in his 50s, who lives on Samson Road but wished to remain anonymous, said while burglaries were unfortunately part of modern life, the proximity of the incident was worrying.

He said: "It's a nice neighbourhood, you don't get that many cold callers around here.

"It's close to home and it's a shock for the neighbours and the community but it's part and parcel of modern life. I just hope the woman is okay."

Another Samson Road resident, who also wished to remain anonymous said: "It's obviously concerning, but in this day and age I'm not shocked, it happens everywhere and this street is no different."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said following the incident officers had increased patrols in the area.

And superintendent Terry Lordan, Norwich police commander, said: "The local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be conducting reassurance patrols, and we would encourage anyone with specific concerns to speak to police while they're in the area.

"We take burglaries very seriously, and understand the impact that this has on the victim, and the concern it creates in a local community. Detectives from the Norwich command will be doing all that we can to identify who is responsible.

"I would encourage people to ensure that they lock their doors, front and back, and if they see anything suspicious, to report it to us."

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Norwich Police Station on 101, quoting CAD number 237, or crime number 36/63591/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.