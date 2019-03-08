Investigation closed by police who could not trace wall smash driver

Police released CCTV footage of the moment a car smashed into a garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police have been unable to trace the driver of a car which smashed into a garden wall.

A garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston, has been destroyed by a fail-to-stop driver Picture: Liz Coates A garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston, has been destroyed by a fail-to-stop driver Picture: Liz Coates

Robert Trueman, 54, was in bed asleep with his wife Sue at their home in Almond Road, Gorleston, when they were woken by a noise and the sounds of an engine revving.

Mr Trueman discovered his wall had been turned to rubble and his son's car, which was parked in the drive, was written-off in the crash.

A silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with a brick wall outside the property at approximately 1.40am on Saturday, September 21.

Police launched an investigation into the incident but have been unable to trace the driver.

A spokesman said: "The investigation has now been closed. Despite following a number of lines of enquiry and issuing appeals for information, officers have been unable to identify the car involved."