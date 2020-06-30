Police training leaves residents alarmed over gunshots
PUBLISHED: 07:32 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 30 June 2020
Archant
The sound of gunshots from a police training exercise prompted alarmed residents to make a string of emergency calls.
Police have moved to reassure people living near the former Old Hall School in Hethersett after receiving calls on Monday, June 29 about gunfire in the area.
In a tweet South Norfolk Police said: “We have had calls into our control room today from concerned residents in Hethersett around noise issues.
“We can confirm that officers were at Hethersett Old Hall site for a training exercise today and we apologise for any noise/disruption this might have caused.”
The Grade II listed former boarding school in 15 acres, which went into liquidation last year, was purchased for £3.35m earlier this year as a training centre for Norfolk’s next generation of police recruits.
Training previously took place at Norfolk Constabulary’s headquarters in Wymondham but, with more than 600 officers expected to join in the next three years, existing facilities have been deemed insufficient to cope with the impending demand.
