Police to patrol areas where people feel unsafe

There will be an increased police presence in areas of Norfolk where the public say they feel unsafe.

Officers say they are trying to tackle violence against women and girls, and reassure communities with the increased patrols.

Members of the public — specifically women and girls — have been encouraged to use the police's online tool, Street Safe, to report locations where they do not feel safe.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford pledged to reassure the public with a visible police presence in crime hotspots through the force's Park, Walk and Talk initiative.

Norfolk Police Chief Constable Paul Sanford - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It comes as part of Norfolk Police's attempt to tackle violence against women and girls, due to the increased discussion of safety concerns in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sanford said: "We know a visible presence provides reassurance and is an effective way of reducing crime.

"This initiative will help us to ensure that our time patrolling is spent in the areas where it will have the greatest impact for local residents."

Since the October 7 launch, police have had 405 reports via the Street Safe tool.