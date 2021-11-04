News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police to patrol areas where people feel unsafe

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:41 PM November 4, 2021
Chief Constable Paul Sanford with Pc Alex McNulty at Kings Lynn bus station

Chief Constable Paul Sanford with Pc Alex McNulty at Kings Lynn bus station - Credit: NORFOLK POLICE

There will be an increased police presence in areas of Norfolk where the public say they feel unsafe.

Officers say they are trying to tackle violence against women and girls, and reassure communities with the increased patrols.

Members of the public — specifically women and girls — have been encouraged to use the police's online tool, Street Safe, to report locations where they do not feel safe.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford pledged to reassure the public with a visible police presence in crime hotspots through the force's Park, Walk and Talk initiative.

Paul Sanford who is taking over as the new temporary chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Pictur

Norfolk Police Chief Constable Paul Sanford - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It comes as part of Norfolk Police's attempt to tackle violence against women and girls, due to the increased discussion of safety concerns in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sanford said: "We know a visible presence provides reassurance and is an effective way of reducing crime.

"This initiative will help us to ensure that our time patrolling is spent in the areas where it will have the greatest impact for local residents."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  2. 2 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
  3. 3 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
  1. 4 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
  2. 5 Human remains found in search for Diane
  3. 6 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
  4. 7 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
  5. 8 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
  6. 9 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
  7. 10 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?

Since the October 7 launch, police have had 405 reports via the Street Safe tool.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon