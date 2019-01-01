Search

Missing man feared murdered could still be alive

PUBLISHED: 16:28 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 27 November 2019

Richardas Puisys, 35, a Lithuanian man from Wisbech who has been missing for four years, is now thought to still be alive Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Richardas Puisys, 35, a Lithuanian man from Wisbech who has been missing for four years, is now thought to still be alive Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man police feared had been murdered could still be alive.

Detectives have been investigating the disappearance of Ricardas Puisys, from Wisbech for more than four years. Now information suggests he may be alive.

Lithuanian Mr Puisys, who was 35 at the time he went missing, was last seen at his place of work at Nightlayer Leek Company in Dean Drove, Iretons Way, Chatteris, on September 26, 2015.

Despite multiple public appeals to find him, police were unable to trace him and believed he may have been murdered.

But in August 2018 police were alerted to a new Facebook profile for Mr Puisys with two photos.

Detectives believe that the page is being accessed and managed from somewhere in Wisbech.

Only a few messages have been exchanged between the account and family members.

But cousins of Mr Puisys, who live in Ireland, suspect it really is him after exchanging personal details of when they last met.

Det Chief Insp Adam Gallop said: "It is still a murder investigation but the images do make it impossible to be certain whether he is dead or alive.

"Family and friends looked at the pictures on the account and said 'we think it is him'.

"I am convinced that people living in the Wisbech area know what happened to him.

"There is a possibility that he is being exploited that is why we will be putting up posters around Wisbech appealing for help.

"We are concerned that some of the Lithuanian community in Wisbech have distrust of the police.

"But we urge Mr Puisys or anyone else with information to come and speak to us - no one is in trouble."

Detectives have attempted to make contact with the person behind the account.

DCI Gallop said: "It has been very limited contact via the Facebook account with messages often coming through late at night.

"In the messages it has been indicated that there is a reason why he doesn't want to get in touch with police.

"Family and friends are frustrated and mystified as to why he won't come forward - but if there is someone else behind this then it is a very sick joke."

Mr Puisys lived at a variety of multi-occupancy addresses in Wisbech and was a casual land worker in the area local.

After his disappearance there were suggestions that he had been assaulted.

Members of the public, specifically the Lithuanian community in Wisbech, are being urged to contact police if they have any information whatsoever about Mr Puisys' whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

DCI Gallop said: "Whether Ricardas is alive or not, someone knows what has happened to him. Please do the right thing and come forward."

Anyon with information should call 101 and quote Operation Laysan or dial 01480 425883.

