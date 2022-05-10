News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police to target mini moto riders plaguing estates

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:21 PM May 10, 2022
Mini moto bikes seized during previous police action in King's Lynn.

Mini moto bikes seized during previous police action in King's Lynn - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Dangerous mini motorbike riders plaguing estates in King’s Lynn are to be targeted in a new crackdown. 

The electric miniature vehicles, which are capable of speeds of up to 60-70mph, are often illegally used by mainly young riders on roads, paths and public places without tax, insurance, or being registered with the DVLA.

A rise in reports in the town has prompted a fresh police operation to prosecute riders and seize and destroy bikes. 

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford - Credit: Denise Bradley

Responding to the issue being raised at the latest meeting held by Norfolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC), Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford said the local policing team were aware of increased use of mini motos in and around the town.

He said: “For that reason an operation has commenced to deal with these matters and the team are using reports from the public to target patrols to relevant locations. They are being supported by the roads policing team.”

People are being encouraged to report areas affected either through 101 or via the police website.

