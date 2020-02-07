Search

Advanced search

Police issue stern 'know where your kids are' message as crackdown continues on troubled high street

PUBLISHED: 16:06 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 February 2020

Great Yarmouth Police on their patrol of Gorleston High Street last weekend in an effort to crackdown on anti-social behaviour. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Great Yarmouth Police on their patrol of Gorleston High Street last weekend in an effort to crackdown on anti-social behaviour. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

For the second weekend in a row a dispersal order is being imposed on Gorleston High Street after reports of anti-social behaviour skyrocketed.

Extra high visibility patrols will be traversing the street between 5pm tonight and 5pm on Sunday (February 9) in an effort to get youth street drinking under control.

Officers will have powers under a Section 34 Disposal Order to arrest and take the details of anyone thought to be involved in anti-social behaviour - moving them on if it is deemed necessary.

The patrols are part of Operation Surface, which has been set up in response to youths drinking and verbally abusing people along the High Street.

PC Richard Bladon, Gorleston Beat Manager, said: "We want to target the anti-social behaviour and would say to parents: be mindful of where your young people are.

You may also want to watch:

"We will be using the dispersal order to deal with any issues and ensure we deliver the message that such activities will not be tolerated.

"We are also carrying out high-visibility patrols in key areas and engaging with shop owners and members of the public."

Last weekend, at least one Section 35 Direction to Leave notice was issued.

Great Yarmouth Police's Twitter account struck a firm tone, saying that "ASB will not be tolerated and you will be dealt with".

In the summer of 2019, Operation Outlast targeted cycle-related anti-social behaviour following a spate of complaints linked to large groups pulling tricks and gathering across Great Yarmouth "hotspots".

Leading the then operation, PC Andy Hunt had confirmed that numerous warnings were given and members of the public were reassured to see the officers out on the streets.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Council owed £6m from housing firm which made ‘financial loss’

A housing company owned by the city council has lost money on its first scheme and not repaid a £6m loan from the authority. Pictured, Mike Stonard, chairman of the Norwich Regeneration Company, cuts the ribbon to open the first of the Passivhaus homes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young people face five month waiting lists for mental health support

Children and young people with mental health issues are waiting up to five months for treatment in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24