Police issue stern 'know where your kids are' message as crackdown continues on troubled high street

Great Yarmouth Police on their patrol of Gorleston High Street last weekend in an effort to crackdown on anti-social behaviour. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

For the second weekend in a row a dispersal order is being imposed on Gorleston High Street after reports of anti-social behaviour skyrocketed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are carrying out ASB patrols in Gorleston over the weekend on Operation Surface. So far 1 Sect 35 direction to leave notice issued. ASB will not be tolerated and you will be dealt with. #Opsurface20 #PC605 #PC609 #Gorlestononsea @NorfolkSpecials pic.twitter.com/cgGYYxoBrV — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 1, 2020

Extra high visibility patrols will be traversing the street between 5pm tonight and 5pm on Sunday (February 9) in an effort to get youth street drinking under control.

Officers will have powers under a Section 34 Disposal Order to arrest and take the details of anyone thought to be involved in anti-social behaviour - moving them on if it is deemed necessary.

The patrols are part of Operation Surface, which has been set up in response to youths drinking and verbally abusing people along the High Street.

PC Richard Bladon, Gorleston Beat Manager, said: "We want to target the anti-social behaviour and would say to parents: be mindful of where your young people are.

You may also want to watch:

"We will be using the dispersal order to deal with any issues and ensure we deliver the message that such activities will not be tolerated.

"We are also carrying out high-visibility patrols in key areas and engaging with shop owners and members of the public."

Last weekend, at least one Section 35 Direction to Leave notice was issued.

Great Yarmouth Police's Twitter account struck a firm tone, saying that "ASB will not be tolerated and you will be dealt with".

In the summer of 2019, Operation Outlast targeted cycle-related anti-social behaviour following a spate of complaints linked to large groups pulling tricks and gathering across Great Yarmouth "hotspots".

Leading the then operation, PC Andy Hunt had confirmed that numerous warnings were given and members of the public were reassured to see the officers out on the streets.