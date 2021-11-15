News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police to 'sweep' for deadly blades at hotspots in knife crime crackdown

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:10 PM November 15, 2021
Man holding knife

Intelligence will see police target areas across the county perceived to be at higher risk of knife crime. - Credit: PA

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons during high profile patrols at areas identified as hotspots for knife crime and violence. 

Operation Sceptre, highlighting the risks of carrying a blade, will this week see officers, alongside drugs teams and dog units, conduct patrols to target and disrupt offenders who carry and use knives.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

“Every knife surrendered is one less chance of a life being ended or ruined by knife crime,” said Inspector Ian Cox.

“In Norfolk there isn’t a widespread knife problem but clearly there are incidents and we are determined to reduce that and keep a lid on it.”

Intelligence will see police target areas across the county perceived to be at higher risk of knife crime.

Inspector Cox said knife crime involving young people was “often influenced by media and film”.

“We will be carrying out hotspot patrols in certain areas where our intelligence has led us to believe there has been a problem in the past or there might be a developing problem," he said.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“Clearly there are issues with groups of youngsters, and it would be naive to say that isn’t an issue.”

During the week of action, people will be able to hand over knives without fear of prosecution at any police station.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
  2. 2 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  3. 3 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  1. 4 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
  2. 5 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
  3. 6 City confirm Dean Smith appointment
  4. 7 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  5. 8 New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich
  6. 9 First glimpse of new homes for growing village off NDR
  7. 10 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

Areas will be ‘swept' to recover discarded blades while people are being warned they face substantial sentences if found in illegal possession of a knife.

“It is important that we prevent knife crime from happening in the first place," said Insp Cox.

"The majority of the public do not carry knives, but I would urge anyone who does carry a knife or a weapon to make a positive change and help stop knife crime.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

“If you are caught carrying a knife you will be arrested and prosecuted, regardless of whether you say it was for your own protection or you were carrying it for someone else. 

“Possession of a knife alone can carry a prison sentence of up to four years and should it be used in violent crime you will spend a considerable amount of time in prison.”

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Before and after pictures of Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth.

Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years

EDP reporters

Logo Icon
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn at night. Picture: Ian Burt

Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon