Post boxes targeted in suspected arson attacks

PUBLISHED: 11:45 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 27 September 2019

A number of Royal Mail post boxes have been targeted in suspected arson attacks in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

A number of Royal Mail post boxes have been targeted in suspected arson attacks in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information after post boxes were targeted in suspected arson attacks in Norwich.

Several Royal Mail post boxes in Plumstead Road East, Henby Way and St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew have had their contents damaged by fire in the last few months.

Police believe the fires were started deliberately.

Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity around post boxes in these areas recently, or anyone with information should contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston police station, on 101, quoting crime reference 36/67827/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

