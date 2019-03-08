Search

Police surgeries to be held a week after stab attack in Norwich street

PUBLISHED: 11:54 28 March 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Families will be able to attend special police surgeries that are being held a week after a teenager was stabbed in the street following a Norwich gang attack.

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

The 16-year-old, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday.

Almost a week on from the stabbing, it has emerged that police surgeries will be held in Old Catton on Friday March 29 and Saturday March 30 in the aftermath of the incident which has caused widespread concern in the area.

Local officers will be holding surgeries at the Pavilion Recreation Ground, Church Street, in Old Catton between 9am and midday on both days.

Beat Manager PC Russ Tupper will host the events which have been arranged following the stabbing.

Members of the public are invited to attend to raise any concerns or issues they may have.

The victim has been in hospital since the attack but was released from hospital on Wednesday (March 27) with his recovery to continue while supported by family and friends.

The boy’s 36-year-old father, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “He said to me I don’t feel like its happened to me. I don’t think its struck him at the moment.”

The victim’s father spoke about his son’s ongoing recovery on the same day as Norfolk Police revealed a total of 237 knives, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives, had been handed in as part of a week-long amnesty.

He said the family really wanted to thank the police and medical staff who has been “fantastic”.

The father said: “I know its there job but I don’t think some people quite realise quite how much they do. Everyone at A&E was absolutely fantastic.”

Following the attack the family have had “complete strangers” contacting them asking how the teenager is, but despite the attention they said all their attention remains on the victim.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, have been arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack. They have been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.

Information to police on 101.

