'Using up the last bit of fuel': Uninsured driver caught taking dog for a drive

Members of Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to Philadephia Lane, Norwich.

A man has been stopped by police for driving an uninsured car, but claimed he was just "using up the last bit of fuel" by taking his dog for a drive.

Police stopped the car near Bury St Edmunds on Saturday afternoon, after discovering it had no MOT, tax or insurance.

The driver said the car was heading for scrap, but that he had wanted to use the last of the fuel before taking it to the centre, and so took his dog for a drive.

Police said they had "saved him the trouble" by seizing the car.