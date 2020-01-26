Search

Driver clocked at 95mph with three kids, a loose dog and a bald tyre

PUBLISHED: 14:09 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 26 January 2020

A BMW was clocked travelling at 95mph on A47 at Dereham. There were three child passengers and an unsecured dog in the car, which also had a bald tyre. Picture: Breckland police

Archant

A BMW driver travelling at 95mph with three children, an unsecured dog and a bald tyre has been caught by police.

Officers pulled over the driver on a dual-carriageway section of the A47 at Dereham after clocking the car at 12.20pm today (Sunday, January 26).

The vehicle's speed was 25mph over the 70mph limit for cars on dual carriageways.

Breckland police said on social media: "To find three children in the car, an unsecured dog and a bald tyre just absolutely shocked us."

The driver, who already had six points on their licence, could face a summons to court and a potential driving ban.

Earlier in the day, police stopped and then reported a can driver towing this trailer for 'multiple offences'. Picture: Breckland policeEarlier in the day, police stopped and then reported a can driver towing this trailer for 'multiple offences'. Picture: Breckland police

Police said the speeding and the bald tyre were both 'endorsable' offences which meant both a fine and points on the driver's licence.

Officers have been doing speed and vehicle checks on the A47 at Dereham since this morning.

Earlier in the day, they stopped a van doing 84mph - above the van dual carriageway speed limit of 60 - and another car doing 92mph.

They also stopped a van driver towing a trailer with a small work vehicle on top, and they were reported for 'multiple offences'.

