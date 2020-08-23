Search

Man arrested as police break up rave in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:28 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 23 August 2020

A man has been arrested after police broke up an illegal rave near King's Lynn Picture: Pexels/Unsplash.

A man has been arrested and sound equipment seized after police shut down an illegal rave.

Police were called shortly after 1am today by a member of the public reporting a gathering at Ashwicken, near King’s Lynn.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered approximately 70 people on land near to Bawsey Pits in the early stages of an unlicensed music event.

Police blocked off roads around the site before officers went on to the site at about 3am. Police ordered the music t be switched off at 3.15am.

Generators and sound equipment were seized and a 31-year-old man from King’s Lynn was arrested on suspicion of organising the event.

He was taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

Assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said: “These events are not only illegal and unsafe, they also cause unnecessary damage and disruption.

“Where we can prevent, disrupt or stop a rave taking place, we will do everything within our power to do this, providing it’s in the best interests of all concerned.”

Earlier this month, the government announced tougher measures targeting the most serious breaches of the public health regulations introduced to help stop the spread of coronavirus. New legislation, which comes into effect on Friday, August 28, will see organisers of illegal raves face a £10,000 fine while those who attend will be liable for £100 fines.

ACC Wvendth added: “Coronavirus is still with us and continues to be a real threat. Young people are not immune to this threat and we would urge them to think twice before attending such events which are unsafe and carry a significant risk of transmitting the virus.

“The key to stopping these events is early intelligence and information from our communities. We’re grateful to the local resident who called police after hearing loud music and noticed several cars heading to the area. The prompt call meant we were able to respond effectively and stop the event before more people were able to attend.”

Information about illegal raves or concerns about suspicious activity can be reported by calling 101.

