Police stop 51 drivers in day of action

Published: 5:32 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM September 13, 2021

Police have stopped over 50 motorists during a day of action in Diss. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police have stopped 51 motorists, including seven who were driving while using a mobile phone, in a Norfolk town as part of a day of action.

The Roads Action Policing Day saw vehicles escorted to a designated check site on Victoria Road in Diss, where 38 drivers were dealt with on the roadside for offences — with 25 given fines.

Those caught included three unsecured loads, seven using mobile phones, five people not wearing a seatbelt, three number plate offences, five construction and use offences, and two prohibited vehicles.

In addition 30 vehicles were caught speeding on the A140 and the A143 by the Safety Camera Partnership.

Officers taking part in the day included Operation Moonshot — which uses number plate recognition technology to catch known offenders — as well as Trading Standards, South Norfolk Licencing, South Norfolk Environment Agency, DVSA, Community Protection, and HMRC.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Matt Steward from the roads and armed policing team, said: "This was another very successful day with a number of people being dealt with for various offences.

"We continue to emphasise the dangers around the fatal four offences which is why it is so disappointing to see nearly half of the offences detected were for not wearing a seatbelt or using a mobile phone.

"These offences, alongside drink or drug driving and speeding make you more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.

"We hope this action day sends a clear message that we will continue to target those drivers who pose a risk to not only themselves but to other road users.

"A number of TORs were issued as part of this initiative, which could result in fines and/or points on drivers’ licences.

"Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely.

"This follows a series of action days and is the latest to bring skills and resources together to disrupt criminal activity and make our communities safer."

It comes after 1,600 motorists were caught speeding in a dedicated crackdown by Norfolk Police last month.