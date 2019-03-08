Police stop man found to be carrying three lock knives

Police have seized three knives from a driver who was initially stopped for having no insurance. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary Archant

The man, who is now in police custody awaiting interview, was stopped by police in King's Lynn on Saturday.

On Twitter, officers said: "Male stopped in King's Lynn for no insurance also found in possession of three locking knives.

"Now in a cell awaiting interview."