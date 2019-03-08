Police stop man found to be carrying three lock knives
PUBLISHED: 14:06 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 11 May 2019
Archant
Police have seized three knives from a driver who was initially stopped for having no insurance.
The man, who is now in police custody awaiting interview, was stopped by police in King's Lynn on Saturday.
On Twitter, officers said: "Male stopped in King's Lynn for no insurance also found in possession of three locking knives.
"Now in a cell awaiting interview."
