Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

PUBLISHED: 21:54 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:14 13 January 2019

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A flatbed van carrying scrap metal was stopped by police after debris reportedly fell onto the road.

Police said the vehicle’s load, which included washing machines and a wheelbarrow, was not properly secured and piled high.

The van was stopped in the Fakenham area and officers interviewed the driver before reporting him at the roadside on suspicion of dangerous driving.

North Norfolk police said on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped carrying an insecure load piled high in the Fakenham area.

“Driver interviewed and reported at the roadside on suspicion of dangerous driving after reports of debris falling onto the main road.”

Police have been contacted for further information

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Region could be swept by snow as icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’: Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists