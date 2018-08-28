Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

A flatbed van carrying scrap metal was stopped by police after debris reportedly fell onto the road.

Police said the vehicle’s load, which included washing machines and a wheelbarrow, was not properly secured and piled high.

The van was stopped in the Fakenham area and officers interviewed the driver before reporting him at the roadside on suspicion of dangerous driving.

North Norfolk police said on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped carrying an insecure load piled high in the Fakenham area.

“Driver interviewed and reported at the roadside on suspicion of dangerous driving after reports of debris falling onto the main road.”

• Police have been contacted for further information