Police snare uninsured driver as he collects load from defective van

Published: 8:08 AM July 22, 2021

Police along with DVSA Enforcement were out on the roads in King's Lynn on Wednesday, July 21 where they made a number of stops - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was pulled over by police for having no insurance as he arrived to pick up a load from a defective van that the same officers stopped.

Police along with DVSA Enforcement were out on the roads in King's Lynn on Wednesday, July 21 where they made a number of stops, which included a van with defects and a caravan which was not properly licenced.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incidents.

One tweet showed a van being pulled over and found to have defective tyres, brakes, steering and lights along with registration issues.



Following the stop, the company of the van sent another vehicle to collect the load, but that too was called to a halt after officers carried out checks which revealed the driver of the van was not insured.

#RCRT have been working @KingsLynnPolice today with @DVSAEnforcement Caravans can be popular, especially at the moment, but please check your driving licence covers towing a caravan. A Scottish construction site trailer permit will not cover this rig. #TOR #142/845/1429 pic.twitter.com/cZfbtJc1vj — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 21, 2021