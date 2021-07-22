News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police snare uninsured driver as he collects load from defective van

Sarah Hussain

Published: 8:08 AM July 22, 2021   
Police along with DVSA Enforcement were out on the roads in King's Lynn on Wednesday, July 21

A driver was pulled over by police for having no insurance as he arrived to pick up a load from a defective van that the same officers stopped.

Police along with DVSA Enforcement were out on the roads in King's Lynn on Wednesday, July 21 where they made a number of stops, which included a van with defects and a caravan which was not properly licenced.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incidents. 

One tweet showed a van being pulled over and found to have defective tyres, brakes, steering and lights along with registration issues.

Following the stop, the company of the van sent another vehicle to collect the load, but that too was called to a halt after officers carried out checks which revealed the driver of the van was not insured.

