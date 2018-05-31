Search

Advanced search

Knife found hidden down driver's pants

PUBLISHED: 07:14 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 09 December 2019

A man was arrested near King's Lynn after police discovered he was hiding a knife. Picture: James Bass

A man was arrested near King's Lynn after police discovered he was hiding a knife. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A

A man was arrested after police discovered a lock knife hidden down his pants.

You may also want to watch:

Officers stopped a vehicle acting suspiciously near the Red Lodge Hotel in King's Lynn in the early hours of Monday morning, and were given fake details by the driver.

On investigation they discovered he was disqualified from driving.

Further searches revealed the man was also hiding a lock knife down his pants.

Officers confiscated the weapon and arrested the man.

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

‘I cannot give up hope’: Family’s plea over unsolved murder pain

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

‘I cannot give up hope’: Family’s plea over unsolved murder pain

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘I cannot give up hope’: Family’s plea over unsolved murder pain

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man arrested for having knife and drugs in Norwich

Two people were arrested overnight for being in possesion of drugs Picture: Archant.

Knife found hidden down driver’s pants

A man was arrested near King's Lynn after police discovered he was hiding a knife. Picture: James Bass

City midfielder Vrancic desperate to reclaim influential role after his first Premier League start

Mario Vrancic made his first Premier League start as Norwich City lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists