Knife found hidden down driver’s pants

A man was arrested near King's Lynn after police discovered he was hiding a knife. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man was arrested after police discovered a lock knife hidden down his pants.

Officers stopped a vehicle acting suspiciously near the Red Lodge Hotel in King's Lynn in the early hours of Monday morning, and were given fake details by the driver.

On investigation they discovered he was disqualified from driving.

Further searches revealed the man was also hiding a lock knife down his pants.

Officers confiscated the weapon and arrested the man.