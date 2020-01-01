Suspect in Norwich cemetery sex assault has not yet been found

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff Archant

Police are still trying to trace a suspect believed to have been involved in a sex assault in a Norwich cemetery,

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 2018.

Police have since identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad and are trying to trace the man.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the suspect was still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.