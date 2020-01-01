Search

Advanced search

Suspect in Norwich cemetery sex assault has not yet been found

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 June 2020

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police are still trying to trace a suspect believed to have been involved in a sex assault in a Norwich cemetery,

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 2018.

Police have since identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad and are trying to trace the man.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the suspect was still outstanding.

A police spokesman said they were still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League restart

Norwich City have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: PA Wire

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn

Protesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

Why is this village memorial in Norfolk being targeted by ‘topple the racists’?

Southern Rhodesia memorial in Southrepps. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League restart

Norwich City have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: PA Wire

Why is this village memorial in Norfolk being targeted by ‘topple the racists’?

Southern Rhodesia memorial in Southrepps. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

How Lowestoft’s pharmacies are keeping people safe during coronavirus pandemic

Tracey Johnston, Michelle Stoneman, and Stacie Wright behind the counter at East Point Pharmacy, Kirkley Mill Campus. PHOTO: Jessica Daniels

‘The city has come together really nicely’ - Norwich businesses feeling confident about reopening

Angela Stephenson, manager of The Natural Food Store on Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Shops reopening: Here’s what your town is doing to keep people safe

EDP Shop Local campaign. Church Street, Attleborough.
Drive 24