Police still trying to trace suspect following Norwich sex assault

Picture: Staff Archant

Police are still trying to trace a suspect following a sex assault in a Norwich cemetery which happened almost a year ago.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

Police have revealed a "suspect has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to trace the man who is believed to be living abroad".

A spokesman said that enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people who want to remain anonymous should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.