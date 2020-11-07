Police still trying to trace two men in a van after sexual assault in city

Police are investigating a sexual assault in the Queen's Road area of Norwich. File picture of Queen's Road by Paul Hewitt.

Police are trying to trace two men in a van who stopped and spoke to a woman after she was sexually assaulted in Norwich.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was with a man in Queen’s Road, near to the Marsh building, when he sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened between 12am and 12.45am on Monday, October 12 October 2020.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who might have information about it, including two men in a white van who are believed to have stopped and spoken to the victim.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.

Anyone with information should call DC Laurence Oakes at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/71831/30.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.