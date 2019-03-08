Police still investigating houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew

River Green at Thorpe St Andrew, where a man was taken away by police. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

A man arrested in connection with a houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew almost a year ago remains under investigation while inquiries continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had been forced to access the scene via marshland and woods to make the arrest following the drama in the early hours of Wednesday, August 29 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The man was led away in handcuffs following the suspected houseboat burglary near River Green in Thorpe St Andrew.

Following a mental health assessment, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

But a police spokesman said today that the man who was arrested "remains under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing".

As previously reported, houseboat owner Hadrian Smith had been in London for Notting Hill Carnival but arrived back at his home to find his property in disarray. His food had been eaten, his toilet used without flushing and his possessions taken.