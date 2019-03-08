Search

Police still investigating houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew

PUBLISHED: 15:27 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 05 August 2019

River Green at Thorpe St Andrew, where a man was taken away by police. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

River Green at Thorpe St Andrew, where a man was taken away by police. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A man arrested in connection with a houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew almost a year ago remains under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers had been forced to access the scene via marshland and woods to make the arrest following the drama in the early hours of Wednesday, August 29 last year.

The man was led away in handcuffs following the suspected houseboat burglary near River Green in Thorpe St Andrew.

Following a mental health assessment, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

But a police spokesman said today that the man who was arrested "remains under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing".

As previously reported, houseboat owner Hadrian Smith had been in London for Notting Hill Carnival but arrived back at his home to find his property in disarray. His food had been eaten, his toilet used without flushing and his possessions taken.

