Investigation continues after group of Santas damaged Norwich wall

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 January 2020

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Archant

Police say they are continuing to investigate after a group of Santas sent a wall crashing to the ground after they tried to pull down a political party sign before Christmas.

The group, who were dressed in Father Christmas suits and hats, were spotted vandalising a Labour Party sign which had been put up outside a house in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

The men were followed to a nearby pub by a neighbour who challenged the group and asked them to apologise and offer to pay for the damage, but they insisted it had not been them.

Police confirmed they had been called to reports of criminal damage in the area at about 10pm on Friday, December 6.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the matter was still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the damage should call PC Terry Chambers at Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/85398/19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

