Police still hunting armed raiders who held up Norwich bookmakers

The Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road, where an armed robbery happened. Pic: Peter Walsh. Archant

Masked raiders who held up a Norwich bookmakers at gunpoint just 24 hours before a second raid at a petrol station are still being hunted by police two months on.

The Asda petrol station on Boundary Road. Pic: Peter Walsh. The Asda petrol station on Boundary Road. Pic: Peter Walsh.

One of the men who raided Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road was armed with a shotgun or replica shotgun, while the other had a large metal pole. Both men were wearing balaclavas.

It happened at about 9.30pm on June 1. The men threatened two members of staff at the bookmakers, along with a customer, before stealing cash.

A third man was waiting for them in a Volkswagen Golf, which then sped off into Hospital Lane in the direction of City Road.

The raid is being linked to a second robbery at the Asda petrol station on Boundary Road at about 4pm on June 2 when suspects approached staff and demanded cash from two workers walked across the main car park.

A police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.