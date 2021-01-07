News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist involved in crash with girl, 13, in Norfolk yet to be found

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:40 AM January 7, 2021   
Police are still trying to trace a motorist who was involved in a crash with a teenager in Brundall. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police are still trying to trace a driver who failed to stop after being involved in a crash with a teenage pedestrian.

The crash happened on The Street, Brundall near to the Co-op store at about 7.30am on December 2.

A small grey/silver car came out of Links Avenue and collided with a 13-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her ankle.

The motorist failed to stop after the incident.

Police launched an appeal for information but the driver of the car has not been found.

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed the motorist was yet to be located.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information or dashcam footage should contact PC Robert Haigh on 101 quoting crime reference NC-02122020-222.

