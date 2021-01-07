Motorist involved in crash with girl, 13, in Norfolk yet to be found
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
Police are still trying to trace a driver who failed to stop after being involved in a crash with a teenage pedestrian.
The crash happened on The Street, Brundall near to the Co-op store at about 7.30am on December 2.
A small grey/silver car came out of Links Avenue and collided with a 13-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her ankle.
The motorist failed to stop after the incident.
Police launched an appeal for information but the driver of the car has not been found.
A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed the motorist was yet to be located.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information or dashcam footage should contact PC Robert Haigh on 101 quoting crime reference NC-02122020-222.
Most Read
- 1 Former maths teacher struck off after starting relationship with ex-pupil
- 2 Council may close car parks unless visitors stay away
- 3 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
- 4 New record high Covid infection rates across Norfolk
- 5 Historic pub on market for £899,950
- 6 Town goes above and beyond in third lockdown
- 7 Toilets and beach car park shut as visitors urged to 'stay away'
- 8 Woman who died in A47 crash which killed two drivers named
- 9 Restaurant could lose licence after serving food in lockdown
- 10 Man arrested over human trafficking in Norwich