Police step up patrols against Christmas thieves

PUBLISHED: 15:24 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 18 December 2018

Police patrols in Diss are targeting retail crime in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Archant

Police patrols in Diss are targeting retail crime in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Archant

An operation targeting festive thieves has been launched in Diss.

Police patrols around the town centre are part of a retail crime prevention operation to catch and deter shoplifters in the run up to Christmas.

Officers on foot are providing an extra visible presence on what are traditionally the busiest shopping days of the day.

The South Norfolk town has experienced thefts with people travelling to steal from shops. Last year a Great Yarmouth woman was arrested in connection with the theft of medication and other products worth £2,000 on Diss high street.

PC Jim Squires, South Norfolk engagement officer, said: “We normally see a slight rise in retail theft this time of year. These patrols are also a good opportunity to engage with a large number of people.”

