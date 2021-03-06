News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police blitz finds defective car tyres and cyclists without lights

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:59 AM March 6, 2021   
Car stopped by Norfolk police's road casualty reduction team

Three people in this car were not wearing seatbelts and the vehicle had a defective tyre, officers from Norfolk police's road casualty reduction team found. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers not wearing seatbelts, defective tyres, cyclists without lights and a motorist who stopped in a pedestrian crossing zone were spotted during police checks in a Norfolk town.

Norfolk police's road casualty reduction team carried out checks around Watton during the course of Friday, March 5.

Four vehicles were found to have defective tyres, while four people were not wearing seatbelts.

Police also stopped seven cyclists who did not have lights on.

And a driver also foolishly stopped in a controlled area at a pedestrian crossing - directly opposite the police station in Watton High Street where the team was working from.

Car stopped in controlled area at pedestrian crossing opposite police station

A driver stopped in a controlled area at a pedestrian crossing - opposite Watton Police Station. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hayley Robertson, partner of Kelling Estate, at Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergo

Gallery

First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Green, 37 and of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, set fire to and destroyed a house on Shoemakers Lane in Swaffham on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after he tried to buy the home last minute to annoy the buyers.

Norwich Crown Court

'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Lidl sign and outside the supermarket

'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon