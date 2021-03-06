Police blitz finds defective car tyres and cyclists without lights

Published: 7:59 AM March 6, 2021

Three people in this car were not wearing seatbelts and the vehicle had a defective tyre, officers from Norfolk police's road casualty reduction team found. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers not wearing seatbelts, defective tyres, cyclists without lights and a motorist who stopped in a pedestrian crossing zone were spotted during police checks in a Norfolk town.

Norfolk police's road casualty reduction team carried out checks around Watton during the course of Friday, March 5.

Four vehicles were found to have defective tyres, while four people were not wearing seatbelts.

Police also stopped seven cyclists who did not have lights on.

#RCRT have been out in #Watton tonight. 7 cyclists were stopped for not having lights in the few hours we were there. #RoadSafety #1429/845/142/1504 pic.twitter.com/pt6ECHTAjw — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 5, 2021

And a driver also foolishly stopped in a controlled area at a pedestrian crossing - directly opposite the police station in Watton High Street where the team was working from.

A driver stopped in a controlled area at a pedestrian crossing - opposite Watton Police Station. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary



