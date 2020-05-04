Warning after motorist caught doing 53mph in 30mph zone

Speed enforcement checks have been carried out across Lowestoft with one motorist issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being captured doing 53mph in a 30mph limit on Sunday, May 3. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook Archant

A series of speed checks have been carried out across Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft Police have been carrying out the speed checks after “community concerns” were raised.

With the Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket Office reporting last month that a reduction in traffic during the coronavirus lockdown had opened up the roads for some to abuse speed limits, officers from Lowestoft Police have been out in recent days carrying out speed enforcement checks.

Among the motorists stopped was one driver who was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being captured doing 53mph in a 30mph limit on Sunday, May 3.

Posts on the Lowestoft Police Facebook and Twitter pages said: “We’ve been out around Lowestoft over the past few days doing speed enforcement in response to community concerns.

“Many people have been stopped and advised including this one who was doing 53mph in a 30 today!

“TOR issued.

“We will continue to conduct enforcement to keep our communities safe.”