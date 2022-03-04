Police and council crack down on anti-social behaviour in Norfolk village

Police and South Norfolk Council are working together to stamp out disruption caused by moped drivers. - Credit: Neil Perry

A drive to stamp out anti-social behaviour in a Norfolk village is under way after various complaints of disruption caused by moped drivers.

Police and South Norfolk Council have teamed up to tackle a number of reports by members of the community about littering, screaming, shouting, playing loud music and erratic driving by moped drivers in Wymondham.

The joint effort has seen the police and council collaborate to identify the riders and registered keepers of the vehicles and issue them with Community Protection Warnings under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Police Act 2014.

Officers have already issued two 'Section 59' warnings for riders who were found to have displayed anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Alison Thomas, South Norfolk Council portfolio holder for better lives, said: "I am delighted that this collaborative effort with Norfolk police has been successful. Ensuring that our residents are able to enjoy their communities in peace and safety is paramount to South Norfolk Council.

"We want all our residents to feel empowered to address issues that may be causing them concern and know that we are here to help."

Since the partnership has begun, there have been no further reports of anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Jason Ellis said: "It is important as a community that we live peacefully, allowing motorists to enjoy their vehicles but also for residents and visitors of the community to go about their daily business without any disturbance.

"We want to educate our motorists to conduct themselves in a positive manner."