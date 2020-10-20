‘Hide and seek didn’t go well’ - Police cut out suspect hiding in loft insulation

Police cut out a suspect hiding in loft insulation in a Norwich house.

On Monday evening, officers were called to a home in Devonshire Street in the city, shortly after 9.30pm after receiving reports of suspicious activity from neighbours.

Once inside the home, three arrests were made - but one person in particular made it difficult for officers to find him - by hiding inside the property’s loft - buried inside the fibreglass insulation,

A police spokesman said the man, aged in his 30s, was so well hidden that officers had to physically cut him out through the ceiling - having detected him using thermal imaging cameras.

The man was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including false imprisonment, and needed treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, due to his close contact with the fibreglass.

Tweeting on the night of the incident, a Norwich police officer wrote: “Hide and seek didn’t go so well for one of our suspects tonight. He hid under loft insulation.

“Thermal imaging camera was a tool at our disposal. Needless to say, he is in custody.”

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: “As a result of information we received, officers attended a property in Devonshire Street, Norwich, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday October 19 and arrested three people.

“One of those arrested – a man aged in his 30s – was discovered hiding in the fibreglass of the loft of the property. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he was later arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, assault, harassment and burglary.”

Two other people - a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s - were also arrested in the same incident on suspicion of burglary. All three remain in custody.