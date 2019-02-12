Drugs and cash seized as police target Norwich home suspected to have been ‘cuckooed’ by dealers

Police seized drugs and cash after targeting a home in Norwich suspected to have been ‘cuckooed’ by dealers.

Cuckooing is where drug dealers take over people’s homes to use as a base for drug dealing.

The Norwich West and South teams went to an address in Wensum ward where that was suspected to have happened this morning (Saturday, March 2).

They found a male inside the home, who was in possession of a “large amount” of suspected class A drugs and cash.

The police ended the post in which they tweeted about the seizure with the hashtag #wewillcatchupwithyou