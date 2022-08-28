Three arrested after rave near King's Lynn with 150 people in attendance

River Road in West Acre, King's Lynn, where the rave took place - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested following a rave which saw more than 150 people in attendance.

Norfolk Constabulary shut down the event near King's Lynn over the weekend.

Sound equipment was also seized at the event in River Road in West Acre, which had only just begun when specialist officers arrived.

Police had monitored the event during the early hours of the morning before they seized numerous vehicles and generators along with the equipment.

The incident began at about 11.45pm yesterday, with police clearing the site by 2.20am this morning.

Following the rave two men, one aged in his late teens and another in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of a Class B drug.

Another man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of arranging and facilitating the event.

They were all taken to King's Lynn police station where they remain.

Officers have now launched an investigation in order to identify the organiser of the event and enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Julie Dean said: "These types of events are incredibly dangerous.

"They are illegal and have the potential to cause serious damage to the area and disrupt the local community.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to events of this nature and will do everything in our power to reduce the potential impact they may have by preventing, disrupting and stopping them from taking place.

"Our actions today act as a deterrent to any individual who may choose to plan an event like this in the future.”