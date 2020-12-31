Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid restrictions

Published: 11:39 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 11:42 PM December 31, 2020

Police have seized equipment after discovering an unlawful New Year's Eve event being set up in Norfolk, in contravention of coronavirus restrictions.

Norfolk police remain at the scene of the unlicensed music event after it was discovered being set up on Hall Road in Ludham on Thursday night.

Police shut down a New Year's Eve music event in Ludham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Generator equipment was seized, and motorists asked to avoid the area, as police officers continue to disperse the event.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "As cases of coronavirus rise across the county, officers will continue to take firm action against these kinds of gatherings, which breach public health regulations, including the use of fines."

Norfolk, like the vast majority of the county is in Tier 4 of coronavirus restrictions, with people urged to stay at home and not mix with others.

Anyone with information about illegal raves or concerns about suspicious activity can call Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Before the discovery of the event, Norfolk Constabulary’s temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth, had issued a plea for people to abide by the coronavirus restrictions over the Bank Holiday weekend.

She said: “Given the rise in infections and continued stress this puts on the NHS system, we would urge people to abide by the Tier 4 restrictions.

"If we work together to protect ourselves and each other we can put ourselves in the best place to tackle it. This includes staying local and only going out for essential journeys.

“Where breaches are reported to the police, we will consider the information provided to us and attend where necessary.

"As we have said before, we will continue to follow the four Es approach and will engage, educate and explain the regulations to people, however, blatant disregard for the regulations will not be tolerated and when required we will enforce the legislation.

“It is vitally important that over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, people avoid travelling, except locally and where essential, and do not attend gatherings, including unlicensed music events and raves.

"These events are not only illegal but carry a significant risk of transmitting the virus.

"We would urge people to think twice before attending such events and will, where appropriate, take action to disrupt and shut them down.”