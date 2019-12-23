Norfolk sergeant urges drink drivers to listen to plea of eight-year-old girl

A Norfolk police sergeant is urging people to listen to an eight-year-old girl who wrote to a drink driver who "nearly killed" her mum.

An 8yr old girl writes to drink-driver who 'nearly killed' mum. What's it going to take to stop some people putting themselves and others at risk?#DriveForLife #Fatal4

Sergeant Chris Harris, from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, has shared a letter from Isabelle Elce who wrote to a drink-driver after her he hit her mum's car at about 80mph while travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Amelia Elce, from Mansfield, escaped her car with cuts and "severe whiplash" in the crash on 21 September.

Her daughter Isabelle said in her note to the man that he "nearly killed her mummy" because he "drank alcohol".

Isabelle said she wrote the letter to "save other people" and persuade motorists not to drink and drive at Christmas.

Sgt Harris tweeted: "An 8yr old girl writes to drink-driver who 'nearly killed' mum. What's it going to take to stop some people putting themselves and others at risk?"