Police seize car for third time in three months

Police seized a VW Golf on Yaxham Road, Dereham, for the third time in three months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Officers seized a car for the third time in three months - before arresting the driver on suspicion of drug driving.

Police in Dereham stopped a Volkswagen Golf on Yaxham Road yesterday (January 14) after it was seen abruptly pulling out from a side road.

Having spoken to the driver - a man in his 30s - officers conducted a DrugWipe test which was positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and the vehicle was seized for having no tax - the third time since November it has been seized for either not having tax or insurance.

The driver was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where blood samples were taken to be sent off for analysis. He has been released under investigation pending the results.

The car, which did not belong to the arrested man, will be released back to the owner once it is taxed and fees are paid for its release.

If the vehicle has not been collected within 14 days, it will be disposed of.