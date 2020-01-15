Search

Advanced search

Police seize car for third time in three months

PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 January 2020

Police seized a VW Golf on Yaxham Road, Dereham, for the third time in three months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized a VW Golf on Yaxham Road, Dereham, for the third time in three months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Officers seized a car for the third time in three months - before arresting the driver on suspicion of drug driving.

Police in Dereham stopped a Volkswagen Golf on Yaxham Road yesterday (January 14) after it was seen abruptly pulling out from a side road.

Having spoken to the driver - a man in his 30s - officers conducted a DrugWipe test which was positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and the vehicle was seized for having no tax - the third time since November it has been seized for either not having tax or insurance.

The driver was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where blood samples were taken to be sent off for analysis. He has been released under investigation pending the results.

The car, which did not belong to the arrested man, will be released back to the owner once it is taxed and fees are paid for its release.

If the vehicle has not been collected within 14 days, it will be disposed of.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

‘It’s all I had left of him’ - Son of veteran’s emotional plea after war medals stolen

Two Burma Star medals were among the awards stolen from the Wymondham home. Photo: Submitted

Take a video tour of new swimming pool and gym

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre could look like this. Photo: Submitted

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists